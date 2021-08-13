The organized crime department of the Interior Ministry of Belarus was in charge of the security of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya during the 2020 presidential election, deputy minister for internal affairs, Nikolai Karpenkov, told RT on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The organized crime department of the Interior Ministry of Belarus was in charge of the security of opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya during the 2020 presidential election, deputy minister for internal affairs, Nikolai Karpenkov, told RT on Friday.

"We were preparing for various provocations. I led the main department for combating organized crime and corruption. I was tasked with ensuring the safety of Tikhanovskaya. And a lot of our employees worked on ensuring her safety. When she departed for her rallies and meetings, we accompanied her and controlled ... to prevent terrorists, extremists, provocateurs who, theoretically, could commit all these crimes and then discredit the incumbent authorities," Karpenkov said in an interview.

Up to 80 people were involved in the security operations for Tikhanovskaya. Even snipers from the special department of the interior ministry were engaged in protecting certain people, the official noted.

Tikhanovskaya was proclaimed by the opposition as the real winner of the August 2020 election, which saw incumbent Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term. The country was gripped by protests afterward, and Tikhanovskaya fled for Lithuania. Western countries imposed a number of sanctions on Minsk for alleged electoral fraud and human rights violations.