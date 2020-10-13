UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktails Thrown At Police Building In Minsk

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 03:22 PM

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Molotov Cocktails Thrown at Police Building in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Unidentified people threw three Molotov cocktails at a police building in the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and a police bus caught fire, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"This night, Molotov cocktails were thrown at the district office of internal affairs in Minsk's Saviecki district.

This happened today, at around 05:00 [02:00 GMT]. Three bottles with the incendiary fuel were thrown inside the yard of the office," the Belarusian Interior Ministry wrote on Telegram.

According to the ministry, one bottle hit a police bus, which caught fire and was damaged.

Investigators are making effort to identify the malefactors, the ministry went on to say.

