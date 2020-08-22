UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Never Confirmed to UN Death of 4 People at Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry did not confirm to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) the deaths of four people at the protests, the ministry's spokeswoman, Olga Chemodanova, told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier, OHCHR spokesperson Elizabeth Throssell told Sputnik that the Belarusian Interior Ministry had confirmed the death of four people during the recent protests. The republican authorities had previously confirmed the death of three people from injuries sustained during protest actions.

"I tell you unequivocally: we have not confirmed such information. And no one has contacted me personally as an official spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs," Chemodanova said.

She also noted that the Investigative Committee was in charge of confirming or denying such information in Belarus.

