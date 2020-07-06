Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Recent Arrests Made Over Public Order Violations

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry said on Monday that the recent arrests across the country and especially in the capital of Minsk were made on the ground of violation of public order during mass gatherings organized to collect signatures in support of opposition presidential would-be candidates.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs is receiving appeals by citizens to explain the reasons and legal grounds for arresting participants in mass events during the [presidential] election campaign ... We consider it necessary to inform that, as per Article 61 of the Electoral Code, initiative groups for collecting signatures ... can hold mass events only in the form of picketing without obtaining any permits in places not prohibited by the local executive and administrative bodies," the ministry said in a statement.

It added that citizens taking part in such events are required to strictly observe the procedures and restrictions.

The ministry also noted that the police officer has the right to use physical force and special equipment in the prescribed manner.

When approaching a citizen, the officer must be introduced by the last name and rank.

"However, these requirements do not apply to cases when there is a need for immediate suppression of offenses, detention of persons who committed them, as well as those trying to escape," the ministry added.

The situation escalated on June 19, when people gathered for pickets organized to collect signatures in support of potential candidates. Some of the pickets grew into mass gatherings, with people standing in miles-long lines, dubbed "chains of solidarity," for hours to protest against the detention of opposition candidates and activists. The number of people detained during these events was roughly 270, according to law enforcement, and more than 360, according to Viasna human rights center.

Belarus is due to hold a presidential election on August 9.