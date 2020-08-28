UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Released Almost All Journalists Detained At Rallies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:43 PM

Belarusian Interior Ministry Says released Almost All Journalists Detained at Rallies

He Belarusian Interior Ministry said Friday about 50 journalists had been taken to police stations in Minsk to check their IDs and most of them had already been released

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry said Friday about 50 journalists had been taken to police stations in Minsk to check their IDs and most of them had already been released.

"Almost all representatives of accredited media and foreign reporters accredited with the Foreign Ministry were released," the Interior Ministry said, adding that a misdemeanor case was drawn up for one report, but the journalist was also released.

Yet another foreign reporter was offered a chance at voluntary deportation, the ministry said.

