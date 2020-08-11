Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Rossiya Segodnya Photojournalist Pitalev to Be Expelled

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Rossiya Segodnya information agency's photojournalist Ilya Pitalev, detained in Belarus for covering rallies over the presidential election results, will be expelled from the country and banned from visiting it for a certain period of time, the head of the Belarusian Interior Ministry's Immigration and Citizenship Department said on Tuesday.

A source in the Belarusian Interior Ministry told Sputnik Belarus earlier in the day that Pitalev was in a detention center in Minsk region.

"He will be expelled from Belarus and most likely banned from entering the country for a certain period of time," Aleksey Begun said, as quoted by Sputnik Belarus.