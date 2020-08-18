UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Interior Ministry Says Shares Responsibility For Recent Negative Events

Tue 18th August 2020

The Belarusian Interior Ministry said Tuesday in its address to the people that it was admitting its share of the responsibility for the recent negative situation in the country

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry said Tuesday in its address to the people that it was admitting its share of the responsibility for the recent negative situation in the country.

"We, the Belarusian police, are addressing the people of our country. We share the responsibility for all the negative events that the peaceful citizens have had to experience lately.

We welcome thorough examination of each situation and its principled review," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry urged people to resist the provocations calling for violence against law enforcement officers.

The ministry said it would not join the protesters and condemn the authorities.

"We are expected to solemnly part with our service IDs, join the groups of the protesters, publicly condemn our co-workers and the authorities. This will not happen," the ministry said.

