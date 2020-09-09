Belarusian Interior Ministry Unaware of Possible Detention of Opposition Politician Znak

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Belarusian Interior Ministry does not have any information regarding the possible detention of Maksim Znak, a member of the opposition coordination council's presidium, spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the team of ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Viktor Babariko reported they were unable to get in touch with Znak.

"Not yet," Chemodanova said, when asked if the ministry knew anything about Znak's possible detention.