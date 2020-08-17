UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Interior Troops Convoy Passes Along Independence Avenue Toward Center Of Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:14 PM

Belarusian Interior Troops Convoy Passes Along Independence Avenue Toward Center of Minsk

A convoy of ten trucks of the Belarusian interior troops passed along Independence Avenue toward the center of Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A convoy of ten trucks of the Belarusian interior troops passed along Independence Avenue toward the center of Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

It passed Moskovskaya metro station, not far from which a rally near the building of the Belarusian state-run broadcaster continues.

Related Topics

Metro Minsk Independence From

Recent Stories

UrduPoint’s three anchors grabbed “Digital Med ..

1 minute ago

Police launch search operation in Bani, adjoining ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest two; recover 1250 grams charras, 50 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 168 points to 40,122 ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook in India storm after hate speech claims

2 minutes ago

NAB files reference against Shehbaz family in mone ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.