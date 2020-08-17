Belarusian Interior Troops Convoy Passes Along Independence Avenue Toward Center of Minsk

A convoy of ten trucks of the Belarusian interior troops passed along Independence Avenue toward the center of Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A convoy of ten trucks of the Belarusian interior troops passed along Independence Avenue toward the center of Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

It passed Moskovskaya metro station, not far from which a rally near the building of the Belarusian state-run broadcaster continues.