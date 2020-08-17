- Home
- Belarusian Interior Troops Convoy Passes Along Independence Avenue Toward Center of Minsk
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 07:14 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) A convoy of ten trucks of the Belarusian interior troops passed along Independence Avenue toward the center of Minsk, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.
It passed Moskovskaya metro station, not far from which a rally near the building of the Belarusian state-run broadcaster continues.