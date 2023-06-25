Belarusian Internal Ministry Says Officers Serving According to Situation in Republic

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2023) The Belarusian Ministry of Internal Affairs is monitoring the situation in Russia, while the country's internal affairs bodies and internal troops are serving in accordance with the situation in the country, interior ministry spokeswoman Natalya Saharchuk told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Internal affairs officers and internal troops are serving in accordance with the emerging operational situation in our country. Naturally, we are also closely monitoring the situation in our neighboring country, the Russian Federation," Saharchuk said.

Earlier on Saturday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont told Sputnik that Alexander Lukashenko held two meetings on the background of the events in Russia on Saturday - with the leadership of the power block and the military.

On Friday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) opened a criminal case for inciting armed mutiny over statements made on behalf of the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The FSB said that there was a threat of escalation on Russian territory. The Russian Defense Ministry said that social media reports of alleged Russian military strikes on PMC Wagner camps were not true.

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a televised address to the nation on Saturday in which he described the actions of the Wagner Group PMC as an armed mutiny and treason, and promised harsh measures against the insurgents.

Later in the day, the Belarusian presidential office said that Prigozhin accepted the proposal of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to stop the movement of Wagner troops in Russia and take further steps to de-escalate the situation. Prigozhin later confirmed the information, saying that Wagner troops were returning back to their field camps.