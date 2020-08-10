Belarusian Internal Troops Clear Scene of Protest in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarus' Internal Troops, which have recently been dispatched to help law enforcement officers in Minsk, drove protesters out of Masherov Avenue in the early hours of Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Afterward, the troops got on trucks and left the scene. The police are currently dispersing protesters in neighboring areas.

The traffic is restored.

In addition, eyewitnesses in Slepyanka, where the Lipki air base is located, report hearing the sound of flying helicopters.

Separate groups of demonstrators remain on the streets across the city.

Protests emerged in several Belarusian cities following Sunday's presidential election. Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko is set to win a sixth term by a landslide.