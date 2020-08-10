UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Internal Troops Clear Scene Of Protest In Minsk

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 04:30 AM

Belarusian Internal Troops Clear Scene of Protest in Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Belarus' Internal Troops, which have recently been dispatched to help law enforcement officers in Minsk, drove protesters out of Masherov Avenue in the early hours of Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Afterward, the troops got on trucks and left the scene. The police are currently dispersing protesters in neighboring areas.

The traffic is restored.

In addition, eyewitnesses in Slepyanka, where the Lipki air base is located, report hearing the sound of flying helicopters.

Separate groups of demonstrators remain on the streets across the city.

Protests emerged in several Belarusian cities following Sunday's presidential election. Incumbent Alexander Lukashenko is set to win a sixth term by a landslide.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Police Traffic Minsk Belarus Sunday

Recent Stories

Bee’ah expands into Saudi Arabia winning 3 new c ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in International Donor Conference ..

6 hours ago

‘Market Dialogue’ brings focus on diversity an ..

7 hours ago

Make-A-Wish Foundation, Zulekha Hospital sign MoU

7 hours ago

Union Properties completes Strategic Blue Print an ..

7 hours ago

Shakhbout Medical City launches three specialty su ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.