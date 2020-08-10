UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Investigative Committee Opens 21 Criminal Cases Over Post-Election Mass Riots

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:10 PM

Belarusian Investigative Committee Opens 21 Criminal Cases Over Post-Election Mass Riots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Monday it had opened 21 criminal cases over mass riots on August 9, and that more than 80 people had been detained on suspicion of committing these crimes.

"In total, the territorial divisions of the Investigative Committee opened 21 criminal cases on the above the aforementioned facts. In Minsk, Brest, Grodno, Gomel, Pinsk, Polotsk, Zhlobin, Lida, Soligorsk, Babruysk, Slonim, Volkovysk under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus: article 293 (riots), part 2 of article 363 (resistance to an employee of the internal affairs agencies, associated with the use of violence or threat of its use), article 364 (violence or threat of violence against an employee of the internal affairs agencies), article 339 part 1 (hooliganism), article 342 (organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them)," the statement says.

The Investigative Committee noted that sanctions under some articles provide for punishment of up to 15 years in prison.

"Currently, more than 80 people have been detained on suspicion of committing these crimes. Most of them are young people aged 20-25. Some of the suspects were under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of their arrest," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Riots Drugs Young Pinsk Babruysk Lida Brest Minsk Belarus August Criminals Employment

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

27 minutes ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

42 minutes ago

CSP Abu Dhabi Terminal launches new direct service ..

2 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches &#039;Salam Beirut&#039 ..

2 hours ago

White House Has All Tools, Bipartisan Support to A ..

39 seconds ago

Lebanese Government Resigns - Healthcare Minister ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.