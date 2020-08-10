Belarusian Investigative Committee Opens 21 Criminal Cases Over Post-Election Mass Riots

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) The Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Monday it had opened 21 criminal cases over mass riots on August 9, and that more than 80 people had been detained on suspicion of committing these crimes.

"In total, the territorial divisions of the Investigative Committee opened 21 criminal cases on the above the aforementioned facts. In Minsk, Brest, Grodno, Gomel, Pinsk, Polotsk, Zhlobin, Lida, Soligorsk, Babruysk, Slonim, Volkovysk under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus: article 293 (riots), part 2 of article 363 (resistance to an employee of the internal affairs agencies, associated with the use of violence or threat of its use), article 364 (violence or threat of violence against an employee of the internal affairs agencies), article 339 part 1 (hooliganism), article 342 (organization and preparation of actions that grossly violate public order, or active participation in them)," the statement says.

The Investigative Committee noted that sanctions under some articles provide for punishment of up to 15 years in prison.

"Currently, more than 80 people have been detained on suspicion of committing these crimes. Most of them are young people aged 20-25. Some of the suspects were under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of their arrest," the ministry said.