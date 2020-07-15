UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Investigative Committee Opens Criminal Probe After Rallies In Minsk

The Belarusian Investigative Committee announced on Wednesday opening a criminal probe into gross violations of public order and disobedience to police at the recent unauthorized rallies in Minsk over the Central Election Commission's refusal to register as presidential candidates Viktor Babariko, the former head of Belgazprombank, and Valery Tsapkalo, former ambassador to the United States

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Belarusian Investigative Committee announced on Wednesday opening a criminal probe into gross violations of public order and disobedience to police at the recent unauthorized rallies in Minsk over the Central Election Commission's refusal to register as presidential candidates Viktor Babariko, the former head of Belgazprombank, and Valery Tsapkalo, former ambassador to the United States.

"A criminal case was initiated under article 342 of the Republic of Belarus' criminal code [Organization and preparation of actions grossly violating public order or active engagement in these actions] following organization and active participation in group actions grossly violating public order on the territory of Minsk, associated with obvious disobedience to legal demands of internal affairs authorities," the Belarusian Investigative Committee said in a statement.

