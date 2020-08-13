Belarusian Investigative Committee Says Professional Coordinators Instigated Mass Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Professionals coordinated mass unrest in Belarus by organizing the crowd and urging people to act, the country's investigative committee said Thursday.

"According to the investigators, the unrest did not happen on the spur of the moment ” trained people were coordinating and managing citizens," the committee said.

The investigators called on witnesses to provide any videos or photos of instigators to them.