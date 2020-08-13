UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Investigative Committee Says Professional Coordinators Instigated Mass Protests

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Belarusian Investigative Committee Says Professional Coordinators Instigated Mass Protests

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Professionals coordinated mass unrest in Belarus by organizing the crowd and urging people to act, the country's investigative committee said Thursday.

"According to the investigators, the unrest did not happen on the spur of the moment ” trained people were coordinating and managing citizens," the committee said.

The investigators called on witnesses to provide any videos or photos of instigators to them.

Related Topics

Belarus

Recent Stories

Nation to celebrate Independence Day tomorrow

20 minutes ago

Shafqat Amanat Ali releases new song â€œZindagi he ..

35 minutes ago

Sudan on the right path: Gargash

37 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary says Usman Buzdar will step down i ..

1 hour ago

Islamic New Year holiday announced for federal ent ..

1 hour ago

China will always remain strong partner, close fri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.