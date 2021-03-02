The Belarusian Investigative Committee announced on Tuesday it was initiating extradition of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania amid unrest after the election

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) The Belarusian Investigative Committee announced on Tuesday it was initiating extradition of ex-presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who fled to Lithuania amid unrest after the election.

"Tikhanovskaya is on the wanted list.

Relevant documents for her extradition have been submitted to the prosecutor general's office," the investigative committee said in a statement.

Tikhanovskaya was also put on the interstate wanted list in Belarus and Russia in October, over her calls for overthrowing the constitutional order.