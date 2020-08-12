Belarusian Investigators Accuse Open Russia Activists of Participation in Riots - Belta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russians Artyom Vazhenkov and Igor Rogov are accused by the Belarusian Investigative Committee of participation in riots, Belarus' Belta state news agency quoted the country's investigators as saying.

Earlier, Belta published a video with people detained in Belarus, whom it called "provocateurs" of the riots in Minsk, two out of four claimed they were from Russia. In its Telegram channel, the Open Russia organization stated that it identified its employees on the recording - Artem Vazhenkov and Igor Rogov. Rogov was later released.

The news agency said the Investigative Committee confirmed the arrest of Vazhenkov and Rogov in Minsk on August 11.

"These citizens were detained in Minsk at 02:00 a.m. on August 11 in the area of the Riga supermarket with signs of alcoholic intoxication. At the moment they are in the status of suspects in a criminal case initiated by the Minsk department of the Investigative Committee under Part 2 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code (Participation in mass riots)," Belta quoted the Belarusian Investigative Committee as saying in a statement.

Belarus has been gripped by protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes.