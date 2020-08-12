UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Investigators Accuse Open Russia Activists Of Participation In Riots - Belta

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 08:20 AM

Belarusian Investigators Accuse Open Russia Activists of Participation in Riots - Belta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russians Artyom Vazhenkov and Igor Rogov are accused by the Belarusian Investigative Committee of participation in riots, Belarus' Belta state news agency quoted the country's investigators as saying.

Earlier, Belta published a video with people detained in Belarus, whom it called "provocateurs" of the riots in Minsk, two out of four claimed they were from Russia. In its Telegram channel, the Open Russia organization stated that it identified its employees on the recording - Artem Vazhenkov and Igor Rogov. Rogov was later released.

The news agency said the Investigative Committee confirmed the arrest of Vazhenkov and Rogov in Minsk on August 11.

"These citizens were detained in Minsk at 02:00 a.m. on August 11 in the area of the Riga supermarket with signs of alcoholic intoxication. At the moment they are in the status of suspects in a criminal case initiated by the Minsk department of the Investigative Committee under Part 2 of Article 293 of the Criminal Code (Participation in mass riots)," Belta quoted the Belarusian Investigative Committee as saying in a statement.

Belarus has been gripped by protests against the preliminary results of the presidential election, showing incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning over 80 percent of votes.

Related Topics

Election Riots Russia Minsk Riga Belarus August Criminals From

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

7 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

11 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

11 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

11 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

7 hours ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.