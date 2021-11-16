Belarusian Investigators Arrived at Bruzgi Checkpoint After Migrants' Assault at Border

Employees of the Belarusian Investigative Committee arrived at the Bruzgi checkpoint after the assault of the Polish border by migrants, Sputnik Belarus reported

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2021) Employees of the Belarusian Investigative Committee arrived at the Bruzgi checkpoint after the assault of the Polish border by migrants, Sputnik Belarus reported.

The investigative committee confirmed that it was conducting an inspection due to the use of special equipment by the Polish security forces against migrants who were trying to break through the border.

"The Investigative Committee is working at the Bruzgi checkpoint, is conducting an investigation into the use of special means and ammunition against unarmed citizens and causing them bodily harm on the Belarusian-Polish border at the Bruzgi checkpoint. Among the victims there are women and children," the committee said on Telegram.

It is emphasized that "at the time of the use of stun grenades and water cannons by the neighboring state, the victims were, including, on the territory of the Republic of Belarus."