Belarusian Investigators Grant Consular Access To Detained Russians - Embassy

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 07:11 PM

The head of the Belarusian Investigative Committee has allowed the Russian consul to visit the over 30 Russians detained in the republic on suspicions of seeking to destabilize the situation there, a spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in Minsk told Sputnik on Friday

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed regret over absence of consular access to the detainees, whom the Belarusian Investigative Committee sees as members of the Wagner private military company.

Peskov also said they were staffers of a private security firm who used Belarus as a transit point and were due to go to Istanbul but missed their flight.

"According to the information that we have received, the head of the Investigative Committee has signed a decree authorizing this visit. We are now waiting for the technical issues to be resolved, for the permit to be passed so that staffers could perform their duties," the spokesperson said.

