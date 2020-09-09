Belarusian Investigators Launch Procedural Actions Against Opposition Figure Znak - Lawyer

The Belarusian Investigative Committee has launched procedural actions against Maksim Znak, a member of the opposition coordination council's presidium, lawyer Dmitry Laevsky told Sputnik

"I'm going to [Znak's] apartment where a search will take place. The procedural actions are carried out by the investigative committee.

I can't say yet whether he has been detained or not, I'm on my way," Laevsky said.

Earlier in the day, the team of ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Viktor Babariko reported they were unable to get in touch with Znak.

On Monday, the Belarusian authorities detained Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the opposition council's presidium, while she was trying to enter Ukraine. Two other opposition figures - Anton Rodnenkov and Ivan Kravtsov - have managed to flee Belarus.