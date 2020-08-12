UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Investigators Open 17 Criminal Cases Against Rallies Participants - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 03:53 PM

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Over 1,000 people were detained in Belarus during the ongoing protests, and investigators have opened 17 criminal cases over attacks on the police, the Interior Ministry's spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Over 1,000 people have been detained for participating in unauthorized mass events," Olga Chemodanova said, that Belarusian investigators have initiated 17 criminal cases against those attacking law enforcement agents.

Five instances of cars knocking down police officers have been recorded in Belarus in the past 24 hours, Chemodanova added.

