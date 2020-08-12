Belarusian Investigators Probing Death of Man During Violent Protests in Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Minsk office of the Belarusian Investigative Committee started an investigation into the death of a man during mass riots in the capital city on Monday, the Committee said in a statement.

Investigators said that the man was identified as a 34-year-old resident of Minsk previously sentenced to seven years for causing grievous bodily harm resulting in death.

"To establish the exact cause of the man's death, investigators ordered a forensic medical examination, which will be carried out by SFEC [State Forensic Examination Committee] specialists," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Interior Ministry said that information about people detained during unauthorized rallies in Minsk can be obtained around the clock via a hotline.

The presidential election in Belarus resulted in incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko winning 80.08 percent of the vote. The runner-up candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won 10.9 percent. The results have triggered nationwide protests in the country, resulting in thousands of arrests.