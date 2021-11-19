UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Investigators Recognize 65 People As Victims In Border Violence Case

The Belarusian Investigative Committee has already recognized 65 people as victims in the case of use of special means against refugees by Polish forces, the committee's spokesman, Dmitry Gora, said on Friday

"As of this morning, as I was informed, 65 people were interrogated and recognized as victims of illegal actions. These are two citizens of Belarus, one citizen of Russia, the rest are Iraqi citizens, including 14 minors, women," Gora told reporters, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency.

