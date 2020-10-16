Belarusian Investigators Say International Arrest Warrant Issued for Tikhanovskaya

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) An interstate arrest warrant was issued for ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya over her calls for actions breaching the national security, Belarusian Investigative Committee said Friday.

"Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is among others who are suspected of criminal offenses and an interstate warrant has been issued for her arrest over her calls for actions that aim to endanger the national security of Belarus and were done with mass media or the internet," the investigators said on Telegram.

According to the law enforcement agency, the investigation yielded proof that several members of the opposition's coordination council committed acts that aimed to "destabilize sociopolitical, economic and informational situation in the country."