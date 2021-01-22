UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Investigators Say Man Found With Burns in Minsk Responsible for Injures

A man found with severe burns at the Independence Square of Minsk is responsible for his injuries, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Friday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) A man found with severe burns at the Independence Square of Minsk is responsible for his injuries, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian Telegram channels disseminated videos showing a man engulfed in flames at the Independence Square not far from the government's building. The Belarusian Ministry of Health said that the victim was hospitalized with over 50 percent of body burns and was unconscious at that point. Minsk police spokesperson Natallya Hanusevich told Sputnik that an inquiry was launched into the incident.

"On January 22 afternoon, a 35-year-old man doused himself with unidentified fluid in front of a building located in the Sovetskaya street in Minsk," the investigative committee said on Telegram, adding that "the details of the incident are being clarified."

The man was saved by a passerby and a law enforcement officer, according to the post.

The committee said a team consisting of investigators, experts and police officers was dispatched to the location.

