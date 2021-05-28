Belarusian Investigators Says There Were Several Messages About Bomb on Ryanair Plane

There were several messages about a bomb on a Ryanair plane received via Swiss email provided ProtonMail at different times, the Belarusian Investigative Committee said on Friday

"It has already been established, and we are paying special attention to it, that there were several messages about a bomb on the aircraft received via the Swiss anonymous email provided ProtonMail at 12:25 and 12:56 [09:25 and 09:56 GMT].

At the moment, the records of negotiations with the pilots of the aircraft are being studied and analyzed in detail, and numerous other investigative actions are being carried out," the committee said in a statement.