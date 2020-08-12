UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Investigators Suggest Babariko's Campaign Office Behind Unrest - Reports

Wed 12th August 2020

Belarusian investigators believe that the campaign of former presidential candidate. Viktor Babariko, may have been linked to the recent unrest in the country, according to the official news agency Belta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Belarusian investigators believe that the campaign of former presidential candidate. Viktor Babariko, may have been linked to the recent unrest in the country, according to the official news agency Belta.

The election was held in Belarus on Sunday. According to the results published by the Central Electoral Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is leading with 80.08 percent and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is in second place with 10.09 percent.

Tikhanovskaya's campaign has refused to recognize the official results and claimed that the data from every region in` Belarus would put her at 70-80 percent. Several Belarusian cities saw unauthorized protests.

Babariko, who had been the head of Belgazprombank for almost 20 years, was not on the ballot. In June, the head office of the bank was searched. The State Control Committee said that a criminal group was using the bank to funnel money abroad. Babariko and his son were detained on June 18.

