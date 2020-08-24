Belarusian Investigators Summon Nobel Prize Winner Alexievich in Opposition Council Case

The winner of the 2015 Nobel prize for literature, Svetlana Alexievich, was summoned last week to the Investigative Committee of Belarus as a witness in a criminal case launched over the creation of the opposition's Coordination Council, the committee said on Monday in a press release

Investigators have already summoned a number of members of the council's presidium. Alexievich is also a member of the presidium.

"Svetlana Alexievich was summoned on Wednesday at 02:00 p.

m. [11:00 GMT] to the Investigative Committee as a witness in a criminal case opened over the creation of the Coordination Council," the press release said.

The country's opposition refused to recognize the victory of President Alexander Lukashenko in the new presidential vote, creating the Coordination Council to oversee a transfer of power. Last week, the Belarusian prosecution opened a case against the council, claiming it aims to seize power and undermine the country's national security.