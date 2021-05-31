UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Investigators To Bring Charges Against Russia's Sapega Later On Monday - Lawyer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:20 AM

Belarusian Investigators to Bring Charges Against Russia's Sapega Later on Monday - Lawyer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) The Belarusian Investigative Committee will bring an indictment against detained Russian national Sofia Sapega this afternoon, her lawyer, Alexander Filanovich, said on Monday.

Sapega was detained in Minsk on May 23 alongside her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, who is the ex-editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel, designated as extremist in Belarus.

"Today, on May 31, at noon [local time, 09:00 GMT], the appeal against Sofia's detention will be discussed. Also, in the afternoon the Belarusian Investigative Committee's Main Investigations Directorate will nail on charges against her," Filanovich told reporters.

