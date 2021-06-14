Belarusian Journalist Protasevich Dismisses Allegations of Being Beaten by Lukashenko

Belarusian journalist Roman Protasevich, who was arrested in Minsk in late May, on Monday dismissed as ridiculous the reports about him being beaten up by President Alexander Lukashenko

Earlier in the day, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry organized a press conference on the situation with the emergency landing of the Ryanair flight with Protasevich on board.

"You have started the conversation with a joke, I will not even comment on that, it is just laughable," Protasevich said when asked about the rumors spread by some Telegram channels about the alleged beatings by Lukashenko in jail.

The journalist has also asserted that he is giving testimony only to officials from the country's investigative committee.

"I give any official testimonies only to investigative committee officials," Protasevich added.

In late May, a flight by the Irish airline Ryanair from Athens to Vilnius had to in Minsk over a bomb threat flagged by the Belarusian authorities, which turned out to have been false. Among the passengers was Protasevich, whose Telegram channel Nexta is said to have played a crucial part during last year's post-election protests and then marked as extremist. The journalist was arrested during the stopover, provoking a wave of consternation and outcry from Western countries.