Belarusian Journalist Under Criminal Probe for Insulting Lawmakers

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Belarus has opened a criminal case against the editor-in-chief of local news website Virtual Brest for insulting the country's lawmakers, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

"The editor-in-chief of Virtual Brest is under criminal investigation for insults on the internet. The 48-year-old head of the website drew the attention of officers of the Brest branch of GUBOPiK [the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption] when they were looking for people who insult law enforcement officers and state officials in information outlets," the ministry said on Telegram.

The editor is said to have created a chat room called Discuss Dangerous Brest, where he posted extremist materials and insults against lower house lawmakers.

"The investigators gave their legal evaluation of the arrestee's actions and opened a criminal case for insulting officials. The Leninsky District Court in Brest declared the chat room extremist," the ministry added.

Belarus faced a political crisis in the wake of the presidential election last August, won by incumbent Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute led to mass protests across the country.

In late July, the Belarusian prosecutor general said that the country had opened over 4,200 terrorism and extremism cases after the protests.