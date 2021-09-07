UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Journalist Under Criminal Probe For Insulting Lawmakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 09:01 PM

Belarusian Journalist Under Criminal Probe for Insulting Lawmakers

Belarus has opened a criminal case against the editor-in-chief of local news website Virtual Brest for insulting the country's lawmakers, the interior ministry said on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Belarus has opened a criminal case against the editor-in-chief of local news website Virtual Brest for insulting the country's lawmakers, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

"The editor-in-chief of Virtual Brest is under criminal investigation for insults on the internet. The 48-year-old head of the website drew the attention of officers of the Brest branch of GUBOPiK [the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime and Corruption] when they were looking for people who insult law enforcement officers and state officials in information outlets," the ministry said on Telegram.

The editor is said to have created a chat room called Discuss Dangerous Brest, where he posted extremist materials and insults against lower house lawmakers.

"The investigators gave their legal evaluation of the arrestee's actions and opened a criminal case for insulting officials. The Leninsky District Court in Brest declared the chat room extremist," the ministry added.

Belarus faced a political crisis in the wake of the presidential election last August, won by incumbent Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition has not recognized the results, claiming that Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute led to mass protests across the country.

In late July, the Belarusian prosecutor general said that the country had opened over 4,200 terrorism and extremism cases after the protests.

Related Topics

Election Internet Interior Ministry Brest Belarus July August Criminals Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Rights Group Says Returnees Subjected to Torture, ..

Rights Group Says Returnees Subjected to Torture, Ill Treatment in Syria

2 minutes ago
 Mujahid Appointed as Deputy Head of Afghanistan's ..

Mujahid Appointed as Deputy Head of Afghanistan's Culture, Information Ministry ..

2 minutes ago
 Situation in Afghanistan's Panjshir Calm, No Clash ..

Situation in Afghanistan's Panjshir Calm, No Clashes Ongoing - Taliban Spokesman

2 minutes ago
 FNC Speaker, President of Austrian Parliament disc ..

FNC Speaker, President of Austrian Parliament discuss parliamentary cooperation

33 minutes ago
 DSOA, MBRSC, and Orbital Space inaugurate earth st ..

DSOA, MBRSC, and Orbital Space inaugurate earth station for educational satellit ..

33 minutes ago
 Taliban Ban Media Coverage of Protests in Afghanis ..

Taliban Ban Media Coverage of Protests in Afghanistan

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.