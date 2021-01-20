Belarusian Journalists' Union Asks UN to Speak Out on Media 'Persecution'

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) The Belarusian Association of Journalists asked Irene Khan, the UN special rapporteur in charge of protecting freedom of expression, to comment on the media clampdown in the eastern European country.

"The Belarusian Association of Journalists and Reporters Without Borders addressed the UN special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of the right to freedom of opinion and expression. They provided information on numerous instances of criminal persecution of media and journalists in Belarus, starting September 2020," a statement read.

They cited tax-dodging charges against several members of the Press Club Belarus, libel accusations against the chief editor of Nasha Niva newspaper and accusations of financing protests filed against a couple of freelance journalists working for the BelaPan news agency as some of the examples.

Belarus has been gripped by protests since the August 9 election, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko win a sixth term. Many Western countries have refused to recognize Lukashenko's victory and slapped sanctions on dozens of Belarusian officials over alleged election fraud and crackdown on the opposition.