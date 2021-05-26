UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian KGB Chief Says 'Terrorist' Protasevich Bearing Testimony On His Sponsors

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:33 PM

Belarusian KGB Chief Says 'Terrorist' Protasevich Bearing Testimony on His Sponsors

Belarusian State Security Committee Chairman Ivan Tertel qualified on Wednesday as a "terrorist" Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich and said the latter was giving statements on "sponsors and masterminds."

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Belarusian State Security Committee Chairman Ivan Tertel qualified on Wednesday as a "terrorist" Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich and said the latter was giving statements on "sponsors and masterminds.

"

Protasevich, aged 26, was detained on Sunday when a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was grounded in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out false. Protasevich, who co-founded the Nexta channel that Minsk recognizes as extremist, may face up to 15 years in prison.

Related Topics

Terrorist Minsk Athens Vilnius May Sunday From

Recent Stories

TII&#039;s Cryptography Research Centre partners w ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammed Al Bowardi, Saudi Chief of General Staff ..

5 minutes ago

UAE achieves top rankings on global government dev ..

20 minutes ago

Air Arabia resumes seasonal flights to Batumi

20 minutes ago

Belarus' Official Says Foreign Special Services Se ..

2 minutes ago

Sapega's Lawyer Got Permission to Meet With Client ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.