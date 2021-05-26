Belarusian KGB Chief Says 'Terrorist' Protasevich Bearing Testimony on His Sponsors

Belarusian State Security Committee Chairman Ivan Tertel qualified on Wednesday as a "terrorist" Nexta Telegram channel co-founder Roman Protasevich and said the latter was giving statements on "sponsors and masterminds."

Protasevich, aged 26, was detained on Sunday when a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was grounded in Minsk over a bomb threat, which later turned out false. Protasevich, who co-founded the Nexta channel that Minsk recognizes as extremist, may face up to 15 years in prison.