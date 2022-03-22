Belarusian KGB Eliminates Ukrainian Spy Network - Reports

The Belarusian State Security Committee (KGB) has eliminated a Ukrainian spy network that worked under the diplomatic cover, the state-run Belta news agency reported on Tuesday

According to Belta, the KGB said that it saw signs of espionage in actions of several Ukrainian diplomas, adding that actions were taken to counter intelligence activities.