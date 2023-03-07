UrduPoint.com

Belarusian KGB Says Polish Intelligence Agents Involved In Sabotage Against A-50 Plane

Sumaira FH Published March 07, 2023 | 10:07 PM

The State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus said on Tuesday that agents of the Polish intelligence from among the "fugitive Belarusians" had been involved in the preparation of sabotage against the Russian aircraft A-50 at the airfield in Machulishchy near Minsk

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) The State Security Committee (KGB) of Belarus said on Tuesday that agents of the Polish intelligence from among the "fugitive Belarusians" had been involved in the preparation of sabotage against the Russian aircraft A-50 at the airfield in Machulishchy near Minsk.

"Primary investigation allows us to conclude that agents of the Polish intelligence services from among the so-called fugitive Belarusians, adherents of the violent overthrow of the constitutional order, active participants in the events of August 2020, were involved in the preparation of the act of terrorism," the Belta agency quoted Konstantin Bychek, deputy head of the KGB's investigative department.

Earlier on Tuesday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced the arrest of a "terrorist of the Ukrainian intelligence services and his accomplices" who were involved in an attempt to sabotage a Russian aircraft A-50 at an airfield near Minsk in late February.

He said that a Russian citizen recruited by Kiev, who lived in Crimea and also had a Ukrainian passport, was involved in the sabotage attempt. According to the president, the saboteur was trained by representatives of the SBU, the latest technologies, including drones, were used in the sabotage. The Belarusian president said that as a result, the A-50 aircraft had not been seriously damaged, but Minsk asked Russia to replace the aircraft.

The A-50 early warning aircraft arrived in Belarus as part of the coordination of the regional grouping of troops of the Union State and participation in the joint Belarusian-Russian flight exercises held in Belarus from January 16 to February 1.

