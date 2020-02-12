UrduPoint.com
Belarusian, Latvian Militaries To Discuss 2020 Arms Control Measures - Minsk

Representatives of the Belarusian and Latvian armed forces will discuss this week the implementation of their agreement on additional confidence- and security-building measures, and address cooperation in arms control this year, the Belarusian Defense Ministry's press service said in a statement on Wednesday

"The parties will ...

agree on issues of bilateral cooperation in the area of arms control in 2020," the statement read.

The working meeting is expected to take place over Thursday-Friday in the Latvian capital of Riga.

During the talks, the sides will also evaluate the implementation of the agreement on confidence- and security-building measures last year, and consider ways to enhance the effectiveness of such measures.

