Belarusian Lawmakers Confirm Prime Minister Golovchenko in Office - Reports

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Lawmakers from the Belarusian lower chamber confirmed on Friday in office Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, who was earlier appointed to the post by President Alexander Lukashenko, state-run news agency Belta reported on Friday.

Lukashenko signed on August 19 a decree appointing Golovchenko as the prime minister. According to the Belarusian legislation, the prime minister should be confirmed in office by the lower house lawmakers.

Presenting Golovchenko to the lawmakers, the head of the Belarusian presidential administration, Igor Sergeenko, praised his "sincere patriotism" and "commitment to ensure the country's sovereignty and independence."

