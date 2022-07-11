UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Lawmakers Mull Temporary Bans On Travel Abroad

Published July 11, 2022

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) Belarusian lawmakers will debate a bill in fall that will propose temporary bans on travel abroad for certain Belarusian citizens, according to a motion submitted to the parliament.

The draft legislation was published on the official Belarusian website of legal information.

It seeks to grant the national committee of state security the power to bar citizens from travel for up to six months "if the departure is counter to the national security interests."

People accused of administrative offenses or liable to a fine, as well as military personnel, police and state officials may also end up prohibited from leaving the country by their superiors.

The lower house of the Belarusian parliament will discuss the motion as soon as legislators return from the summer break. It needs the approval of both chambers and President Alexander Lukashenko to become law.

