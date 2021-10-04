UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Lawmakers Pass Bill Suspending Readmission Agreement With EU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 02:08 PM

Belarusian Lawmakers Pass Bill Suspending Readmission Agreement With EU

Lawmakers of the lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament on Monday adopted a bill suspending a readmission agreement between Minsk and the European Union, the press office of the House of Representatives said

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Lawmakers of the lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament on Monday adopted a bill suspending a readmission agreement between Minsk and the European Union, the press office of the House of Representatives said.

"Lawmakers adopted the draft law of the Republic of Belarus 'On the suspension of the agreement between Belarus and the European Union on the readmission of persons staying without permission," the office said in its Telegram channel.

The bill now requires approval by the parliament's upper house and the president before it can enter into law.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Minsk Belarus Chamber Agreement

Recent Stories

&#039;Al Wasl Dome&#039; a cultural landmark at he ..

&#039;Al Wasl Dome&#039; a cultural landmark at heart of Expo 2020 Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reports 697 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia reports 697 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago
 Billion Tree Tsunami promotes green entrepreneursh ..

Billion Tree Tsunami promotes green entrepreneurship for unemployed women, youth ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Staffer of North ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Declares Staffer of North Macedonian Embassy Persona No ..

13 minutes ago
 Pandora Papers Prove Serbian Minister's Link to Pr ..

Pandora Papers Prove Serbian Minister's Link to Property Fraud - Investigative J ..

15 minutes ago
 Turkey's Borsa Istanbul looking up at weekly open

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul looking up at weekly open

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.