Belarusian Lawmakers Pass Bill Suspending Readmission Agreement With EU

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) Lawmakers of the lower chamber of the Belarusian parliament on Monday adopted a bill suspending a readmission agreement between Minsk and the European Union, the press office of the House of Representatives said.

"Lawmakers adopted the draft law of the Republic of Belarus 'On the suspension of the agreement between Belarus and the European Union on the readmission of persons staying without permission," the office said in its Telegram channel.

The bill now requires approval by the parliament's upper house and the president before it can enter into law.