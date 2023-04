Belarusian Lawmakers Ratify Agreement With Russia on Management of Spent Nuclear Fuel

(@FahadShabbir)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Belarusian lawmakers on Tuesday adopted a draft law on the ratification of the intergovernmental agreement with Russia on the management of spent nuclear fuel, a sputnik correspondent reported.

The draft law will enter into force after the parliament's upper house will approve it and President Alexander Lukashenko will sign it.

In November, Russia and Belarus signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the field of spent nuclear fuel management and the procedure for its return to Russia for reprocessing.