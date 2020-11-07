UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Leader Calls November Presidential Election In US Mockery Of Democracy

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:44 PM

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday called the US presidential election a mockery of democracy, adding that Western countries would be afraid of demanding from Washington new elections

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday called the US presidential election a mockery of democracy, adding that Western countries would be afraid of demanding from Washington new elections.

"Take a look at what is happening with these elections [in the United States].

This is a shame, a mockery of this democracy," Lukashenko said, as cited by the state Belta news agency, commenting on the election during his visit to the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant.

The president noted that he would like to see Western countries to demand from the United States to hold a new election, as they did with regard to Belarus.

"I can now say: no way, they will be afraid [to do it]," Lukashenko said.

Commenting on the US-Belarusian relations, the leader said that they would not change regardless of the election outcome.

"I do not expect the situation to [change] in our relations," Lukashenko said.

