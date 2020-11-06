Belarusian Leader Has No Concerns Over Excess Electricity From Nuclear Plant

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday expressed disagreement with the opinion that the electrical energy produced by the Belarusian nuclear power plant (NPP) will be excessive.

"There will be plenty of electrical energy. Our protesters cry that there is nothing that will consume it. Listen, how can be there nothing to consume it?" Lukashenko said as quoted by the official Belta news agency.

The president ordered that the number of electric transport vehicles used in Minsk, particularly trams, be increased to lower the air pollution caused by combustion engines.

"Minsk should get rid of combustion engines. Minsk must gradually switch to electric transport, because we poison the people... Tramways should be fixed to make them noiseless. We do produce good trams, and it is good means of transport," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian NPP is the largest Russian-Belarusian energy project, the construction of which was supervised by a subsidiary of Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom. The plant has two reactors with a combined capacity of 2,400 Megawatt. The plant has passed all the standardization tests required by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The first unit of the NPP was integrated into the country's energy system on Tuesday.

Back in August, neighboring Lithuania condemned the construction of the Belarusian NPP and stopped the electricity trade with Minsk when the NPP started to operate on Tuesday. According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the operation of the NPP posed a direct threat to Lithuania's national security, environment and population.