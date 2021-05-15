UrduPoint.com
Belarusian Leader May Visit Russia In May To Meet With Putin - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko may come to Russia by the end of May to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources in Moscow and Minsk.

In early May, Lukashenko's press service announced that Belarusian and Russian leaders had agreed to "meet soon.

According to the Kommersant, informed sources in Russian and Belarusian state structures said that the preparations for the meeting between the heads of state are already underway, and it may take place before the end of May. At the same time, a source close to the Kremlin confirmed to the newspaper that the exact date of the meeting will not be made public. The location of the meeting is also yet unknown, the newspaper stated.

The planned visit of the Belarusian leader to Russia will be his third this year, and is expected to be held in the same "face to face" format as the previous ones.

