Belarusian Leader Signs Law Allowing Security Forces to Open Fire 'Depending on Situation'

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday signed amendments into law that allow police-affiliated security forces to open fire after "considering an emerging situation."

The law sailed through both chambers of the national parliament and was entered into the national legal registry. It will take effect a month after its publication.

The law stipulates that officers cannot be held accountable for damage caused by using physical force, firearms and equipment, in line with existing regulations after assessing the gravity of the situation.

The previous iteration of the law allowed the use of deadly force as an option of last resort.

Another bill that was signed into law on Monday will guarantee protection to state officials, judges, police officers and military personnel who are threatened in the line of duty.

The law will expand the range of tools used for protection to altering the appearance of those protected and providing them with a fake story behind their new identity.