MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) The lower house of the Belarusian parliament has adopted a bill on people's militia in the first reading, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The bill is aimed at establishing the legal basis for the exercise by citizens of Belarus, foreigners and stateless persons permanently residing on the territory of the republic, of the right to voluntarily participate in ensuring martial law in the country.

The document defines the concept of people's militia, issues of financial and material support for the people's militia, the procedure for enrolling citizens in and leading the people's militia units.