Belarusian Lower House To Give Tentative Consent For PM Appointment - Draft Constitution

Mon 27th December 2021 | 07:28 PM

Belarusian Lower House to Give Tentative Consent for PM Appointment - Draft Constitution

The President of Belarus will hold the mandate of choosing the Prime Minister at the preliminary consent of the country's lower parliamentary chamber, the House of Representatives, according to the new draft constitution, released by the news agency Belta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) The President of Belarus will hold the mandate of choosing the Prime Minister at the preliminary consent of the country's lower parliamentary chamber, the House of Representatives, according to the new draft constitution, released by the news agency Belta.

"The House of Representatives... gives preliminary consent to the President for appointment to the post of Prime Minister," the document read.

