Belarusian Media Claim People Detained for Destabilizing Situation in Country Are Russians

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported on Wednesday, citing a unnamed law enforcement agent, that the 33 persons detained for planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote were Russians.

The detention took place on the night into Wednesday.

Thirty-two "militants from the Wagner Group paramilitary organization" were detained not far from the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and one more person was detained in the south of the country, Belta reported.

The news agency added that it had been revealed previously that over 200 militants arrived in Belarus to destabilize the situation there.