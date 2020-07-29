UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Media Claim People Detained For Destabilizing Situation In Country Are Russians

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

Belarusian Media Claim People Detained for Destabilizing Situation in Country Are Russians

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported on Wednesday, citing a unnamed law enforcement agent, that the 33 persons detained for planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote were Russians.

The detention took place on the night into Wednesday.

Thirty-two "militants from the Wagner Group paramilitary organization" were detained not far from the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and one more person was detained in the south of the country, Belta reported.

The news agency added that it had been revealed previously that over 200 militants arrived in Belarus to destabilize the situation there.

Related Topics

Militants Vote Minsk Belarus From

Recent Stories

Primary health care centres timings during Eid ann ..

6 minutes ago

PPP ministers defend Sindh govt over flooded Karac ..

13 minutes ago

Hina Jilani receives American Society of Internati ..

17 minutes ago

TRA publishes 33 apps for digital Eidiya

21 minutes ago

Emirates to resume flights to Clark from 1st Augus ..

21 minutes ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros. World Abu ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.