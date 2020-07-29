Belarusian Media Claim People Detained for Destabilizing Situation in Country Are Russians

Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported on Wednesday, citing a unnamed law enforcement agent, that the 33 persons detained for planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote were Russians

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Belarusian state-run news agency Belta reported on Wednesday, citing a unnamed law enforcement agent, that the 33 persons detained for planning to destabilize the situation in the country ahead of the presidential vote were Russians.

The detention took place on the night into Wednesday. Thirty-two "militants from the Wagner Group paramilitary organization" were detained not far from the Belarusian capital of Minsk, and one more person was detained in the south of the country, Belta reported.

The news agency added that it had been revealed previously that over 200 militants arrived in Belarus to destabilize the situation there.

Belta claimed that the arrested individuals had arrived in Belarus late on July 24, checked in at a hotel in Minsk and were supposed to check out on July 25, but instead stayed until July 27 and then moved to a health resort in a Minsk outskirt. Each of them reportedly had a small carry on luggage and a total of three big, heavy suitcases per the group.

Citing the health resort's management, Belta claimed that the individuals attracted attention by their behavior, which was described as "not typical for Russian tourists," and monotonous clothing of military style. The individuals reportedly also caught an eye by not drinking alcohol and not visiting entertainment facilities, and instead keeping detached and trying not to attract attention.

Belarus' Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the arrested individuals, according to the report.

The Belarusian presidential election is scheduled to take place on August 9.

The campaign has ignited mass protests Belarus-wide after two prominent opposition candidates banker Viktor Babariko and diplomat Valery Tsepkalo were banned from running. The five officially registered candidates include incumbent president Aleksander Lukashenko, who is running for the sixth consecutive term atop 26 years of previous presidential service.