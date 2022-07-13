Belarusian Mercenaries Captured in LPR May Face Death Penalty - LPR Official

LUHANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) Belarusian mercenaries captured in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) may face life in prison and even death penalty if they are guilty of crimes in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), LPR Interior Ministry official Vitaly Kiselev told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The official has said that the LPR has captured a sabotage group consisting of Belarusian mercenaries who were planning a terrorist attack in Lysychansk.

"Life sentence is expected for mercenaries, and if it is established during the investigation that the captured mercenaries committed crimes in the DPR, then the cases can be combined and transferred (to the DPR) which has death penatly," Kiselev said.