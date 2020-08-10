Belarusian Metallurgy Plant Partially Suspends Operations for Unknown Reason - Sources

Two workshops at a Belarusian metallurgy factory in the eastern city of Zhlobin ceased operations on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Sputnik, adding that the reason was not yet known

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Two workshops at a Belarusian metallurgy factory in the eastern city of Zhlobin ceased operations on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Sputnik, adding that the reason was not yet known.

Belarus was rocked by protests on Monday night following presidential elections which saw incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko securing victory with over 80 percent of the vote. Main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign team has said it does not recognize the results, adding that Tikhanovskaya had in fact secured between 70 and 90 percent of the ballots at some polling places.

Opposition activists have been calling for a nation-wide strike but the factory has refuted that its employees were planning to join the boycott.

Sources told Sputnik that pipe-rolling and cable workshops suspended operations, but did not name the reason why.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian tut.by news portal reported that plant employees went on strike, and the police had arrived at the factory. The plant's management refuses to comment on the situation, according to the news portal.

Some 11,000 people are employed at the factory.