UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belarusian Metallurgy Plant Partially Suspends Operations For Unknown Reason - Sources

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 06:45 PM

Belarusian Metallurgy Plant Partially Suspends Operations for Unknown Reason - Sources

Two workshops at a Belarusian metallurgy factory in the eastern city of Zhlobin ceased operations on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Sputnik, adding that the reason was not yet known

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) Two workshops at a Belarusian metallurgy factory in the eastern city of Zhlobin ceased operations on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told Sputnik, adding that the reason was not yet known.

Belarus was rocked by protests on Monday night following presidential elections which saw incumbent president Alexander Lukashenko securing victory with over 80 percent of the vote. Main opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya's campaign team has said it does not recognize the results, adding that Tikhanovskaya had in fact secured between 70 and 90 percent of the ballots at some polling places.

Opposition activists have been calling for a nation-wide strike but the factory has refuted that its employees were planning to join the boycott.

Sources told Sputnik that pipe-rolling and cable workshops suspended operations, but did not name the reason why.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian tut.by news portal reported that plant employees went on strike, and the police had arrived at the factory. The plant's management refuses to comment on the situation, according to the news portal.

Some 11,000 people are employed at the factory.

Related Topics

Police Vote Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan must honour pledge in Jinnah’s 11 Augus ..

4 minutes ago

Umar Akmal case: PCB to file appeal with CAS

7 minutes ago

Issues of deepening cooperation with WHO were disc ..

10 minutes ago

Asefa Bhutto Zardari says her father was indicted ..

22 minutes ago

OCA announces new dates of Asian Beach Games in Ch ..

6 minutes ago

Court adjourns hearing of assets case against Ham ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.