Belarusian Migration Crisis Caused by Western Attempts to Impose Democracy Vision -Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish is caused not by the policy of Minsk, but by the Western attempts to impose the vision of democracy across the world, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov told the Newsweek magazine.

"The deeper cause of the situation are attempts of the Western countries, including the U.S., to impose their vision of democracy around the world," Anotonov said.

"Such an activity of the United States and its partners over the past decades led to a series of regional conflicts. As a result, we saw a dramatic deterioration of the security situation in the middle East and Northern Africa, economic decline and massive migration flows.

Unfortunately, the West has not fulfilled its promises to rebuild the states that suffered from wars and to bring people's life back to normal. That is why Belarus has become a transition point for the refugees. It happened not by the fault of Minsk," the ambassador noted.

Antonov also called on the Western countries to abandon the language of sanctions against Belarus and stop politically motivated accusations.

"Let alone the fact that organizers of the human trafficking from the Middle East are in Europe. We believe that the only way out is constructive dialogue with Minsk on the issue," he added.