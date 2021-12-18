UrduPoint.com

Belarusian Migration Crisis Caused By Western Attempts To Impose Democracy Vision -Antonov

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:40 AM

Belarusian Migration Crisis Caused by Western Attempts to Impose Democracy Vision -Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) The migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish is caused not by the policy of Minsk, but by the Western attempts to impose the vision of democracy across the world, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov told the Newsweek magazine.

"The deeper cause of the situation are attempts of the Western countries, including the U.S., to impose their vision of democracy around the world," Anotonov said.

"Such an activity of the United States and its partners over the past decades led to a series of regional conflicts. As a result, we saw a dramatic deterioration of the security situation in the middle East and Northern Africa, economic decline and massive migration flows.

Unfortunately, the West has not fulfilled its promises to rebuild the states that suffered from wars and to bring people's life back to normal. That is why Belarus has become a transition point for the refugees. It happened not by the fault of Minsk," the ambassador noted.

Antonov also called on the Western countries to abandon the language of sanctions against Belarus and stop politically motivated accusations.

"Let alone the fact that organizers of the human trafficking from the Middle East are in Europe. We believe that the only way out is constructive dialogue with Minsk on the issue," he added.

Related Topics

Africa World Russia Europe Democracy Minsk Belarus United States Middle East From Refugee

Recent Stories

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

4 hours ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

4 hours ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

4 hours ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

4 hours ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

4 hours ago
 US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russ ..

US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russia - National Security Adviser ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.